Cronos ID 价格 (CROID)
今天 Cronos ID (CROID) 的实时价格为 0.068829 USD。目前其市值为 $ 9.60M USD。CROID 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cronos ID 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.89K USD
- Cronos ID 当天价格变化为 +8.51%
- 其循环供应量为 139.75M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CROID兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CROID 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cronos ID 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00539713。
在过去30天内，Cronos ID 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0231936660。
在过去60天内，Cronos ID 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0440469395。
在过去90天内，Cronos ID 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02242808910692614。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00539713
|+8.51%
|30天
|$ -0.0231936660
|-33.69%
|60天
|$ +0.0440469395
|+63.99%
|90天
|$ +0.02242808910692614
|+48.34%
Cronos ID 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.47%
+8.51%
-4.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cronos ID is a decentralised identity and communication layer built on Cronos chain. On a broad level, Cronos ID will give users the ability to send and receive information on-chain, powered by human-readable identifiers. To achieve this, Cronos ID is powered by 3 key subprotocols: * Starting with our Domains, every user will have a unique on-chain identity, allowing you to find friends and exchange crypto with ease * The Notifications service will help the community keep track of key protocol events, alerts, NFT bids and more - gone are the days of manually checking your DApps for bids or collateral factors. * Finally, by leveraging Messaging, users and projects will be able to connect and communicate with each other in a safe and verifiable environment. Tokenomics & Utility $CROID is Cronos ID’s native and governance token to be utilised in Cronos ID’s broader ecosystem. 1. Domain Subscription Module Users may utilize this module to register or extend their ownership over specific domains. Users will pay in $CRO or $CROID, the native underlying chain and native protocol tokens respectively, and may receive discounts based on the durations of their domain registrations 2. Rewards Pool Cronos ID domain holders can deposit their $CROID into maturity vaults to earn $CROID rewards. Users can choose between a 1-month, 9-months, 24-months, and 48-months maturity vaults to lock their $CROID. They will be rewarded with $CROID and $wCRO as staking rewards. Cronos ID concluded its public sale on Nov 17th and started its emission on Nov 18th. $CROID is currently available for trading on VVS Finance at https://vvs.finance/swap Read more about Cronos ID at https://docs.cronosid.xyz/
