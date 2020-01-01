Cronos ID（CROID）代币经济学
Cronos ID（CROID）信息
Cronos ID is a decentralised identity and communication layer built on Cronos chain. On a broad level, Cronos ID will give users the ability to send and receive information on-chain, powered by human-readable identifiers.
To achieve this, Cronos ID is powered by 3 key subprotocols:
- Starting with our Domains, every user will have a unique on-chain identity, allowing you to find friends and exchange crypto with ease
- The Notifications service will help the community keep track of key protocol events, alerts, NFT bids and more - gone are the days of manually checking your DApps for bids or collateral factors.
- Finally, by leveraging Messaging, users and projects will be able to connect and communicate with each other in a safe and verifiable environment.
Tokenomics & Utility
$CROID is Cronos ID’s native and governance token to be utilised in Cronos ID’s broader ecosystem.
-
Domain Subscription Module Users may utilize this module to register or extend their ownership over specific domains. Users will pay in $CRO or $CROID, the native underlying chain and native protocol tokens respectively, and may receive discounts based on the durations of their domain registrations
-
Rewards Pool Cronos ID domain holders can deposit their $CROID into maturity vaults to earn $CROID rewards. Users can choose between a 1-month, 9-months, 24-months, and 48-months maturity vaults to lock their $CROID. They will be rewarded with $CROID and $wCRO as staking rewards.
Cronos ID concluded its public sale on Nov 17th and started its emission on Nov 18th. $CROID is currently available for trading on VVS Finance at https://vvs.finance/swap
Read more about Cronos ID at https://docs.cronosid.xyz/
Cronos ID（CROID）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Cronos ID（CROID）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Cronos ID（CROID）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Cronos ID（CROID）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 CROID 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
CROID 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 CROID 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CROID 代币的实时价格吧！
CROID 价格预测
想知道 CROID 的未来走势吗？我们的 CROID 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
