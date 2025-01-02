Contentos 图标

Contentos 价格 (COS)

USD

Contentos (COS) 实时价格图表

$0.00801344
$0.00801344$0.00801344
+7.80%(1D)

今天 Contentos (COS) 的价格

今天 Contentos (COS) 的实时价格为 0.00801346 USD。目前其市值为 $ 41.43M USD。COS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Contentos 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.47M USD
- Contentos 当天价格变化为 +7.88%
- 其循环供应量为 5.18B USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 COS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COS 价格信息的首选平台。

Contentos (COS) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00058525
在过去30天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0031476221
在过去60天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0017172003
在过去90天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001262601477968885

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00058525+7.88%
30天$ -0.0031476221-39.27%
60天$ +0.0017172003+21.43%
90天$ +0.001262601477968885+18.70%

Contentos (COS) 价格分析

Contentos 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00740793
$ 0.00740793$ 0.00740793

$ 0.00801237
$ 0.00801237$ 0.00801237

$ 0.084685
$ 0.084685$ 0.084685

+0.78%

+7.88%

+5.22%

Contentos (COS) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 41.43M
$ 41.43M$ 41.43M

$ 5.47M
$ 5.47M$ 5.47M

5.18B
5.18B 5.18B

什么是Contentos (COS)

Contentos is a decentralized global content ecosystem invested by Binance Labs (the blockchain incubator of world’s largest exchange, https://labs.binance.com), DHVC and various class-leading funds. Contentos TestNet was launched and its real-time network status can be viewed on Contentos Block Explorer (https://explorer.contentos.io). It aims to create a decentralized content ecosystem, where assets can be freely produced, authenticated, and distributed. The team consists of experts from the content industry, who have worked on top-tier consumer applications and blockchain projects. Contentos is not only a blueprint for what digital content ecosystem might look like in the future but we have multiple working use cases: Contentos is working with strategic partners, LiveMe and Cheetah Mobile, that have amassed over 60+ million monthly active users. With real-time user feedback, Contentos will become a premier blockchain project as it places the interest of users first.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Contentos (COS) 资源

官网

大家还在问：关于 Contentos (COS) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

COS 兑换为当地货币

1 COS 兑换 AUD
A$0.012821536
1 COS 兑换 GBP
0.006410768
1 COS 兑换 EUR
0.0076929216
1 COS 兑换 USD
$0.00801346
1 COS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0358201662
1 COS 兑换 TRY
0.2829552726
1 COS 兑换 JPY
¥1.2575522778
1 COS 兑换 RUB
0.88949406
1 COS 兑换 INR
0.6868336566
1 COS 兑换 IDR
Rp129.2493367438
1 COS 兑换 PHP
0.4634183918
1 COS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.4067632296
1 COS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0508053364
1 COS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0115393824
1 COS 兑换 BDT
0.95760847
1 COS 兑换 NGN
12.4046758108
1 COS 兑换 UAH
0.3370461276
1 COS 兑换 VES
Bs0.40868646
1 COS 兑换 PKR
Rs2.232149283
1 COS 兑换 KZT
4.2065055578
1 COS 兑换 THB
฿0.274461005
1 COS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2634024302
1 COS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.007212114
1 COS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0622645842
1 COS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.080935946