Contentos 价格 (COS)
今天 Contentos (COS) 的实时价格为 0.00801346 USD。目前其市值为 $ 41.43M USD。COS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Contentos 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.47M USD
- Contentos 当天价格变化为 +7.88%
- 其循环供应量为 5.18B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00058525。
在过去30天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0031476221。
在过去60天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0017172003。
在过去90天内，Contentos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001262601477968885。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00058525
|+7.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0031476221
|-39.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0017172003
|+21.43%
|90天
|$ +0.001262601477968885
|+18.70%
Contentos 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.78%
+7.88%
+5.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Contentos is a decentralized global content ecosystem invested by Binance Labs (the blockchain incubator of world’s largest exchange, https://labs.binance.com), DHVC and various class-leading funds. Contentos TestNet was launched and its real-time network status can be viewed on Contentos Block Explorer (https://explorer.contentos.io). It aims to create a decentralized content ecosystem, where assets can be freely produced, authenticated, and distributed. The team consists of experts from the content industry, who have worked on top-tier consumer applications and blockchain projects. Contentos is not only a blueprint for what digital content ecosystem might look like in the future but we have multiple working use cases: Contentos is working with strategic partners, LiveMe and Cheetah Mobile, that have amassed over 60+ million monthly active users. With real-time user feedback, Contentos will become a premier blockchain project as it places the interest of users first.
|1 COS 兑换 AUD
A$0.012821536
|1 COS 兑换 GBP
￡0.006410768
|1 COS 兑换 EUR
€0.0076929216
|1 COS 兑换 USD
$0.00801346
|1 COS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0358201662
|1 COS 兑换 TRY
₺0.2829552726
|1 COS 兑换 JPY
¥1.2575522778
|1 COS 兑换 RUB
₽0.88949406
|1 COS 兑换 INR
₹0.6868336566
|1 COS 兑换 IDR
Rp129.2493367438
|1 COS 兑换 PHP
₱0.4634183918
|1 COS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.4067632296
|1 COS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0508053364
|1 COS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0115393824
|1 COS 兑换 BDT
৳0.95760847
|1 COS 兑换 NGN
₦12.4046758108
|1 COS 兑换 UAH
₴0.3370461276
|1 COS 兑换 VES
Bs0.40868646
|1 COS 兑换 PKR
Rs2.232149283
|1 COS 兑换 KZT
₸4.2065055578
|1 COS 兑换 THB
฿0.274461005
|1 COS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2634024302
|1 COS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.007212114
|1 COS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0622645842
|1 COS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.080935946