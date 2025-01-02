什么是Contango (TANGO)

What is Contango? Contango lets you loop anything on-chain. You can: Create leveraged positions similar to perps, but with low funding. Lever up on the yield of liquid staking and restaking assets, such as stETH or eETH. Lever up on the fixed yield of Pendle's PTs. Create delta neutral plays to farm funding rates. Arbitrage rate differentials on stablecoins. Farm rewards, airdrops, and points with leverage. And much more! See all its use cases. The architecture behind Contango makes it the ultimate looping layer in defi. Regardless of whether you use the Advanced or the Simplified interface, all positions are built by automating a looping strategy, using spot and money markets. Likewise, regardless of the type of user you are - trader, looper, farmer - you'll always find a use case to trade on Contango.

Contango (TANGO) 资源 官网