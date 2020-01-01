Composite（CMST）代币经济学
Composite（CMST）信息
COMPOSITE - CMST is a collateralized stablecoin for Interchain built on Comdex chain. Inspired mainly by the robust and reliable model built by MakerDao for $DAI stablecoin, $CMST can be minted permissionless-ly as a debt against collateralized CDPs of interchain assets.
Composite can be minted on https://harborprotocol.one/home . Users can choose from a wide range of Cosmos ecosystem assets and interchain assets as collateral to mint $CMST. $CMST’s mechanism is designed to be the most reliable model for stablecoins, which is censorship-resistant, permissionless, and decentralized.
Composite is a stablecoin designed to be a stable representation of purchasing power and is therefore soft pegged to $1; however, as the global macro landscape develops, that may be subject to change in the future.
CMST and Harbor Protocol References
Website: https://harborprotocol.one/home Mechanism Docs: https://docs.harborprotocol.one/ Code Audit Report: https://github.com/oak-security/audit-reports/tree/master/Comdex Community Channels: Harbor Protocol on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Harbor_Protocol Composite Money (CMST) on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Composite_Money Composite Money (CMST) Community Chat: https://t.me/Composite_Money Forum: https://forum.comdex.one/ Blog: https://blog.comdex.one
Composite（CMST）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Composite（CMST）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Composite（CMST）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Composite（CMST）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 CMST 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
CMST 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 CMST 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CMST 代币的实时价格吧！
CMST 价格预测
想知道 CMST 的未来走势吗？我们的 CMST 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。