Cigarette 价格 (CIG)
今天 Cigarette (CIG) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 802.04K USD。CIG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cigarette 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.25K USD
- Cigarette 当天价格变化为 -0.46%
- 其循环供应量为 2.24B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CIG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CIG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cigarette 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cigarette 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cigarette 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cigarette 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.46%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|+10.67%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cigarette 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.46%
-12.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Cigarette Token is a token issued by a part of the Cryptopunk community. Its goal is quite open yet and has to be determined by the whole PUNK community, but currently it is the token used in the social game of the $CIG webpage: There is a "CEO of Cryptopunks", and there can only be 1. His role is associated with a unique NFT on the Ethereum Blockchain, proving him to be the CEO, which changes from Ethereum address according to who is the new CEO. The way to become the new CEO is by paying the chosen amount X of $CIG presettled by the previous CEO. If this amount X is too low, then someone stealing his CEO position will be more likely. But if it were too high, then the tax that the CEO has to pay (0.1% of the amount X) would be too high and the deposit that the previous CEO had to put initially would run out faster. There is the game equilibrium. The "CEO of Cryptopunks" can write a Graffiti message in the web so that everybody can see it. They can also change the emission rate of $CIG by 20% each time, with a cooldown time of 2 epochs. It starts from 1000 $CIG emmitted per block, which is the maximum, and there is also a minimum emmision rate. The $CIG are emmitted to the LPers of the CIG-WETH pair in Sushiswap in a linearly proportional way, just as in any other liquidity mining program. It can also be considered a Christmas airdrop to the PUNK community, where each PUNK holder is gifted with 100k CIG per PUNK they hold. It is similar in spirit to the style of the $SOS token, but focused on the more specific PUNK community. Hopefully, the PUNK community revolves around it with time and may use it for a wider variety of purposes, like a more advanced game or a DAO. Due to the decentralized nature of the project, it is not possible yet to determine how will it evolve.
