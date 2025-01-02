Cartesi 价格 (CTSI)
今天 Cartesi (CTSI) 的实时价格为 0.16328 USD。目前其市值为 $ 137.62M USD。CTSI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cartesi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.10M USD
- Cartesi 当天价格变化为 +9.06%
- 其循环供应量为 842.96M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CTSI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CTSI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cartesi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01356834。
在过去30天内，Cartesi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0416183575。
在过去60天内，Cartesi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0661077287。
在过去90天内，Cartesi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.04346071694794706。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01356834
|+9.06%
|30天
|$ -0.0416183575
|-25.48%
|60天
|$ +0.0661077287
|+40.49%
|90天
|$ +0.04346071694794706
|+36.27%
Cartesi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.93%
+9.06%
+4.63%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CTSI 兑换 AUD
A$0.261248
|1 CTSI 兑换 GBP
￡0.130624
|1 CTSI 兑换 EUR
€0.1567488
|1 CTSI 兑换 USD
$0.16328
|1 CTSI 兑换 MYR
RM0.7298616
|1 CTSI 兑换 TRY
₺5.7654168
|1 CTSI 兑换 JPY
¥25.5990384
|1 CTSI 兑换 RUB
₽17.9591672
|1 CTSI 兑换 INR
₹14.0028928
|1 CTSI 兑换 IDR
Rp2,633.5480184
|1 CTSI 兑换 PHP
₱9.4392168
|1 CTSI 兑换 EGP
￡E.8.28646
|1 CTSI 兑换 BRL
R$1.0351952
|1 CTSI 兑换 CAD
C$0.2351232
|1 CTSI 兑换 BDT
৳19.51196
|1 CTSI 兑换 NGN
₦252.7541744
|1 CTSI 兑换 UAH
₴6.8675568
|1 CTSI 兑换 VES
Bs8.32728
|1 CTSI 兑换 PKR
Rs45.481644
|1 CTSI 兑换 KZT
₸85.7105704
|1 CTSI 兑换 THB
฿5.5972384
|1 CTSI 兑换 TWD
NT$5.3670136
|1 CTSI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.146952
|1 CTSI 兑换 HKD
HK$1.2686856
|1 CTSI 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.649128