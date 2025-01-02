Bread 价格 (BRD)
今天 Bread (BRD) 的实时价格为 0.01040091 USD。目前其市值为 $ 892.14K USD。BRD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bread 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 154.49 USD
- Bread 当天价格变化为 -6.56%
- 其循环供应量为 85.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bread 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00073119519069048。
在过去30天内，Bread 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0102368928。
在过去60天内，Bread 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005174816。
在过去90天内，Bread 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000357729603670433。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00073119519069048
|-6.56%
|30天
|$ +0.0102368928
|+98.42%
|60天
|$ +0.0005174816
|+4.98%
|90天
|$ +0.000357729603670433
|+3.56%
Bread 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.04%
-6.56%
-25.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Blockchains are quickly becoming the modern equivalent of what apps were to smartphones when they took off a decade ago. There’s a blockchain for everything - from cloud storage (Siacoin) to identity verification (Civic). But the original point of Bitcoin, the very cryptocurrency was to overturn the traditional banking system. An interestingly named token - Bread, is here to bring us back on track for this original goal. Bread technology intends to reinvent and revolutionize banking as we know it. By building a blockchain synced, Bitcoin-based wallet, the idea here is to decentralise banking and make it accessible to everyone. With a blockchain connected, easy to use Bitcoin wallet, Bread makes it easy for you to transition to a truly decentralised banking service.It also provides portfolio management tools to offer a comprehensive banking experience. Purchases made using its BRD token attract loyalty points and rewards, giving customers another lucrative reason to use the Bread wallet app. Bread was officially launched in 2014 itself and even raised VC funding to the tune of $7 million in August 2017. It then went the ICO route in December 2017, where it made available 88 million BRD tokens. $32 million was raised in the price, with BRD being valued at the rate of 900 for every 1 ETH at the time. As of June 2018, just over 6 months later, its value had fallen to above 1600 for every 1 ETH. A decentralised banking system was Bitcoin’s original vision that is either taking too long to fruition, or we’ve become an impatient audience. Whatever the case, Bread wants to accelerate the transition. A significant decision the Bread team took was to introduce the BRD token - which, with its cheap rates and loyalty/discount offerings, may emerge as the primary incentive for users joining the platform. If this is indeed the case, expect a spike in the value of the BRD cryptocurrency, something investors right now would be eyeing closely. Having said that, its fall in value since the ICO is certainly a cause for concern, and investors are advised to do their research and analyse before taking decisions.
