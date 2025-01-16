BOTIFY 价格 (BOTIFY)
今天 BOTIFY (BOTIFY) 的实时价格为 0.02768798 USD。目前其市值为 $ 27.70M USD。BOTIFY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BOTIFY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.55M USD
- BOTIFY 当天价格变化为 +38.40%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BOTIFY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BOTIFY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BOTIFY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00768219。
在过去30天内，BOTIFY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BOTIFY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BOTIFY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00768219
|+38.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BOTIFY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+11.36%
+38.40%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Botify.cloud is the Shopify of crypto. Merging advanced AI with blockchain to transform your crypto and real-world operations. Easily create any AI-powered bot by specifying your needs, with our certified, top-tier bots ensuring unmatched quality and security. Powered by $BOTIFY, holders earn lifetime revenue shares and passive rewards, while our no-code tools provide instant visibility and limitless automation. Why limit yourself when Botify can revolutionize how you interact with the world? Our platform addresses the fragmented nature of current agent marketplaces by providing a centralized, trusted environment where quality and security are paramount. Every bot listed on Botify.cloud undergoes a rigorous certification process to ensure reliability and performance giving users peace of mind and confidence in their automation tools. With Botify.cloud, users can explore a diverse range of agent categories, including trading, volume management, social media, and utility bots. Our instant bot creation tool allows users to customize bots to their needs quickly and easily. Additionally, our unique revenue-sharing model through the $BOTIFY token incentivizes long-term participation and investment offering passive income opportunities for token holders. Botify.cloud is not just a marketplace; it’s a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, community engagement, and continuous improvement. Our mission is to democratize crypto automation, making it accessible and beneficial for everyone involved in the cryptocurrency space.
