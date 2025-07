Blaze(BLAZE)信息

Blaze is a mythical fire dog born from ancient flames, representing strength, passion, and relentless drive. Built on the Base blockchain, Blaze combines meme culture with powerful community energy to ignite a new wave of decentralized engagement. The project aims to unite holders through shared mythology, lore, and on-chain interaction, creating a blazing symbol of resilience in Web3. Blaze aims to raise awareness for Rottweilers and dogs worldwide!