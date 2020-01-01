BitmapPunks（BMP）代币经济学
BitmapPunks（BMP）信息
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection.
BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
BitmapPunks（BMP）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 BitmapPunks（BMP）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
BitmapPunks（BMP）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 BitmapPunks（BMP）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BMP 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BMP 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BMP 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BMP 代币的实时价格吧！
BMP 价格预测
想知道 BMP 的未来走势吗？我们的 BMP 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。