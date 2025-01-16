BitmapPunks 价格 (BMP)
今天 BitmapPunks (BMP) 的实时价格为 2.06 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.33M USD。BMP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BitmapPunks 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 250.49K USD
- BitmapPunks 当天价格变化为 +8.16%
- 其循环供应量为 2.10M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BMP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BMP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BitmapPunks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.155619。
在过去30天内，BitmapPunks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BitmapPunks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BitmapPunks 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.155619
|+8.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BitmapPunks 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.60%
+8.16%
-23.34%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BMP 兑换 AUD
A$3.296
|1 BMP 兑换 GBP
￡1.6686
|1 BMP 兑换 EUR
€1.9982
|1 BMP 兑换 USD
$2.06
|1 BMP 兑换 MYR
RM9.27
|1 BMP 兑换 TRY
₺73.0064
|1 BMP 兑换 JPY
¥320.8656
|1 BMP 兑换 RUB
₽211.7886
|1 BMP 兑换 INR
₹178.3754
|1 BMP 兑换 IDR
Rp33,770.4864
|1 BMP 兑换 PHP
₱120.5924
|1 BMP 兑换 EGP
￡E.103.7828
|1 BMP 兑换 BRL
R$12.3806
|1 BMP 兑换 CAD
C$2.9458
|1 BMP 兑换 BDT
৳249.1776
|1 BMP 兑换 NGN
₦3,203.712
|1 BMP 兑换 UAH
₴86.6848
|1 BMP 兑换 VES
Bs111.24
|1 BMP 兑换 PKR
Rs573.9572
|1 BMP 兑换 KZT
₸1,087.6388
|1 BMP 兑换 THB
฿71.2554
|1 BMP 兑换 TWD
NT$67.8152
|1 BMP 兑换 CHF
Fr1.8746
|1 BMP 兑换 HKD
HK$16.0268
|1 BMP 兑换 MAD
.د.م20.7236