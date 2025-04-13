Beincom 价格 (BIC)
今天 Beincom (BIC) 的实时价格为 0.02403773 USD。目前其市值为 $ 34.09M USD。BIC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Beincom 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Beincom 当天价格变化为 +3.56%
- 其循环供应量为 1.42B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BIC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BIC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Beincom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00082695。
在过去30天内，Beincom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Beincom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Beincom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00082695
|+3.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Beincom 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.62%
+3.56%
-27.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Started from 2021, Beincom has been built to become a social hub and community platform, with BIC Token at its heart. Beincom created a platform for community builders to connect with their most engaging members/followers, consolidating the loyals from multiple platforms into one unified. Contents created in Beincom can be shared to other platforms, and contents from others can be embedded to Beincom, making a "social hub", one platform to manage all others. Communities on Beincom are structured in the "inner-circle" model. A community contains multiple of smaller groups inside, and each group may have many more inner groups, classifying the community thus support the administration and content delivery. The community builders receive BIC Token in the form of donation from their members, or via paid features such as TPDM, and by completing missions and achievements. The BIC Token are also used in NFT minting and auction, advertisement like boosted content and recommended community, premium features and other utilities on the platform. Beincom is empowered by the integrated technology of web2 and web3. The interface keeps the familiarity of traditional social platform, while offering users web3 features including wallet, token swap, NFT & Marketplace, etc.
