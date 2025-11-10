aster dog（ADOG）代币经济学
Fourmeme Successfully Launches Its First Aster Trading Pair: $ADOG
In an exciting development for the crypto community, Fourmeme has successfully launched its first Aster trading pair: $ADOG. This marks a significant milestone for the project, showcasing both its commitment to innovation and its growing influence within the meme coin ecosystem. The listing of $ADOG on the Aster DEX (Decentralized Exchange) is not just a technical accomplishment—it’s a signal of growing adoption and the beginning of a new chapter for both Fourmeme and Aster.
Fourmeme, a community-driven meme token project, has been gaining attention for its unique approach to combining decentralized finance (DeFi) culture with viral internet trends. With a focus on humor, creativity, and user engagement, Fourmeme aims to stand out in the crowded meme coin space. The decision to launch $ADOG as its first trading pair on Aster reflects a strategic move to build early momentum on a fast-emerging blockchain network.
Aster, known for its speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, provides the perfect environment for a meme coin like $ADOG to thrive. The launch of the $ADOG/Aster pair allows users to trade seamlessly and with minimal fees, making it attractive for early adopters, casual traders, and the crypto-curious. It also highlights Fourmeme’s intention to build on emerging technologies rather than relying solely on legacy chains.
The $ADOG token itself is themed around the classic “doge” meme, but with a futuristic and community-oriented twist. Holders of $ADOG can expect more than just memes and speculative value. The Fourmeme roadmap includes community rewards, staking, NFT integrations, and even future utility within upcoming mini-games and metaverse experiences.
The launch has generated significant buzz on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, where the Fourmeme community is actively expanding. Many see this move as the beginning of a new wave of meme-based projects that are not just for fun, but also feature serious tech and strong community values.
With this first successful trading pair, Fourmeme has proven its capability to execute on its promises. If the $ADOG launch is any indication, this is a project to watch closely as the meme coin narrative continues to evolve in Web3.
aster dog（ADOG）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 aster dog（ADOG）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ADOG 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ADOG 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ADOG 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ADOG 代币的实时价格吧！
