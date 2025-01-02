AscendEx 价格 (ASD)
今天 AscendEx (ASD) 的实时价格为 0.04409248 USD。目前其市值为 $ 32.75M USD。ASD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AscendEx 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.24M USD
- AscendEx 当天价格变化为 -1.39%
- 其循环供应量为 742.98M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ASD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ASD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AscendEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00062411743786747。
在过去30天内，AscendEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004036887。
在过去60天内，AscendEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0136411815。
在过去90天内，AscendEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00689442666694319。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00062411743786747
|-1.39%
|30天
|$ -0.0004036887
|-0.91%
|60天
|$ +0.0136411815
|+30.94%
|90天
|$ +0.00689442666694319
|+18.53%
AscendEx 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.85%
-1.39%
-11.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. BTMX does not in any way represent any shareholding, participation, right, title, or interest in the Foundation, the Distributor its affiliates, or any other company, enterprise or undertaking, nor will BMAX entitle token holders to any promise of fees, dividends, revenue, profits or investment returns, and are not intended to constitute securities in Singapore or any relevant jurisdiction. BTMX may only be utilised on BitMax, and ownership of BTMX carries no rights, express or implied, other than the right to use BTMX as a means to enable usage of and interaction within BitMax. BTMX would also function as the economic incentive to incentivise users to participate in the BitMax ecosystem. Users of BitMax and/or holders of BTMX which did not actively participate will not receive any BTMX incentives. The Distributor which issues and sells BTMX shall be an affiliate of the Foundation. The limit of 10 billion BMAX is strictly imposed without any further increase. The users can obtain BTMX through the "Trading Mining" model and are eligible to receive BTMX incentives based on the trade volume of their user account. BTMX can also be purchased on the exchange under the pairs of BTMX /BTC, BTMX /USDT.
|1 ASD 兑换 AUD
A$0.070547968
|1 ASD 兑换 GBP
￡0.035273984
|1 ASD 兑换 EUR
€0.0423287808
|1 ASD 兑换 USD
$0.04409248
|1 ASD 兑换 MYR
RM0.1970933856
|1 ASD 兑换 TRY
₺1.5569054688
|1 ASD 兑换 JPY
¥6.9141417888
|1 ASD 兑换 RUB
₽4.8492909504
|1 ASD 兑换 INR
₹3.7804892352
|1 ASD 兑换 IDR
Rp711.1689326944
|1 ASD 兑换 PHP
₱2.5547182912
|1 ASD 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.2394570592
|1 ASD 兑换 BRL
R$0.2795463232
|1 ASD 兑换 CAD
C$0.0634931712
|1 ASD 兑换 BDT
৳5.26905136
|1 ASD 兑换 NGN
₦68.2542771904
|1 ASD 兑换 UAH
₴1.8545297088
|1 ASD 兑换 VES
Bs2.24871648
|1 ASD 兑换 PKR
Rs12.281960304
|1 ASD 兑换 KZT
₸23.1454655264
|1 ASD 兑换 THB
฿1.5092855904
|1 ASD 兑换 TWD
NT$1.4493198176
|1 ASD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.039683232
|1 ASD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3425985696
|1 ASD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.445334048