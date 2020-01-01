Arcas（ARCAS）信息

ARCAS GAMES: Games Empowered by Players

Arcas Games is a gaming studio that is backed by YZi Labs, and incubated by Soneium. We are developing unique, original and fun IP to create magical experiences.

Alongside our games we develop groundbreaking tools focused on bringing value to users. In the end gaming is fun first, and that's how we build.

At ARCAS GAMES we believe that great games come from the heart. We think outside the box driven by our desire to create experiences that resonate with players on a personal level.