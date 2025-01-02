Antitoken 价格 (ANTI)
今天 Antitoken (ANTI) 的实时价格为 0.00232061 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.32M USD。ANTI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Antitoken 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 690.56K USD
- Antitoken 当天价格变化为 +8.61%
- 其循环供应量为 999.97M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ANTI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ANTI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018395。
在过去30天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0012778211。
在过去60天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018395
|+8.61%
|30天
|$ +0.0012778211
|+55.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Antitoken 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.29%
+8.61%
+35.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$ANTI and $PRO are an experimental token duo exploring quantum-like tokenomics on Solana. These tokens act like a quantum duo, where holding both is more rewarding than just one. When $ANTI and $PRO are put into the ‘Catalyst’ contract, they interact and the contract outputs two different tokens, $X and $Y. These tokens are emitted depending on the relationship between the amounts of $ANTI and $PRO being deposited. The output varies based on their balance. If you decide to reverse the process, you can deposit the resulting $X and $Y back into the Catalyst. The system uses inverse functions to break them back into their original components: $ANTI and $PRO.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ANTI 兑换 AUD
A$0.003712976
|1 ANTI 兑换 GBP
￡0.001856488
|1 ANTI 兑换 EUR
€0.0022277856
|1 ANTI 兑换 USD
$0.00232061
|1 ANTI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0103731267
|1 ANTI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0819407391
|1 ANTI 兑换 JPY
¥0.3638948541
|1 ANTI 兑换 RUB
₽0.2552206878
|1 ANTI 兑换 INR
₹0.1989691014
|1 ANTI 兑换 IDR
Rp37.4291883083
|1 ANTI 兑换 PHP
₱0.1344561434
|1 ANTI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1178637819
|1 ANTI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0147126674
|1 ANTI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0033416784
|1 ANTI 兑换 BDT
৳0.277312895
|1 ANTI 兑换 NGN
₦3.5922578678
|1 ANTI 兑换 UAH
₴0.0976048566
|1 ANTI 兑换 VES
Bs0.11835111
|1 ANTI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6464059155
|1 ANTI 兑换 KZT
₸1.2181578073
|1 ANTI 兑换 THB
฿0.0794344803
|1 ANTI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0762784507
|1 ANTI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002088549
|1 ANTI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0180311397
|1 ANTI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.023438161