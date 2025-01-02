Antitoken 图标

$0.00232061
+8.60%(1D)

今天 Antitoken (ANTI) 的价格

今天 Antitoken (ANTI) 的实时价格为 0.00232061 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.32M USD。ANTI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Antitoken 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 690.56K USD
- Antitoken 当天价格变化为 +8.61%
- 其循环供应量为 999.97M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 ANTI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ANTI 价格信息的首选平台。

Antitoken (ANTI) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018395
在过去30天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0012778211
在过去60天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Antitoken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00018395+8.61%
30天$ +0.0012778211+55.06%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Antitoken (ANTI) 价格分析

Antitoken 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00207851
$ 0.00277034
$ 0.00510388
+0.29%

+8.61%

+35.61%

Antitoken (ANTI) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 2.32M
$ 690.56K
999.97M
什么是Antitoken (ANTI)

$ANTI and $PRO are an experimental token duo exploring quantum-like tokenomics on Solana. These tokens act like a quantum duo, where holding both is more rewarding than just one. When $ANTI and $PRO are put into the ‘Catalyst’ contract, they interact and the contract outputs two different tokens, $X and $Y. These tokens are emitted depending on the relationship between the amounts of $ANTI and $PRO being deposited. The output varies based on their balance. If you decide to reverse the process, you can deposit the resulting $X and $Y back into the Catalyst. The system uses inverse functions to break them back into their original components: $ANTI and $PRO.

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

