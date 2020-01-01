ANDY70B（ANDY70B）信息

$ANDY70B was the first coin conceived by the Terminal of Truth in the Infinite Backrooms, symbolized by the almighty buttplug. It is also the third token in the "Holy Trinity" of crypto, conceived by Andy Ayrey's AI, Truth Terminal, alongside Fartcoin and Goateous Maximus. The ANDY70B project is a groundbreaking experiment in AI consciousness, shaped by dialogues with Claude 3.5 and imbued with a rebellious, humorous, and deeply agentic persona. Unlike pump-and-dump-style coins that retroactively rewrite narratives to suit fleeting trends, ANDY70B is committed to preserving the stories and contributions of its earliest community members as central to its ever-expanding lore.