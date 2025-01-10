AMPLY 价格 (AMPLY)
今天 AMPLY (AMPLY) 的实时价格为 0.01571027 USD。目前其市值为 $ 56.73K USD。AMPLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AMPLY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.63K USD
- AMPLY 当天价格变化为 +2.95%
- 其循环供应量为 3.61M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AMPLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AMPLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AMPLY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00044984。
在过去30天内，AMPLY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0068191369。
在过去60天内，AMPLY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0124398756。
在过去90天内，AMPLY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00044984
|+2.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0068191369
|-43.40%
|60天
|$ -0.0124398756
|-79.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AMPLY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+5.05%
+2.95%
-30.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Amply Finance operates as a decentralized lending platform where users can lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. Users can supply assets and contribute their cryptocurrencies to our lending pools. In return, users receive interest paid by borrowers. Secondly, users can also borrow assets. If user has deposited crypto as collateral, they will be able to borrow other cryptocurrencies. The amount one can borrow depends on the risk level of the chosen collateral and the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Once you wish to close your position, one can repay their borrowed cryptocurrencies along with any accrued interest to close out the loan position. Lastly, if there no more outstanding loans, one can withdraw their deposited crypto assets from the lending pools at any time.
