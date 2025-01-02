Ajna Protocol 价格 (AJNA)
今天 Ajna Protocol (AJNA) 的实时价格为 0.00607954 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.28M USD。AJNA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ajna Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 143.38K USD
- Ajna Protocol 当天价格变化为 +0.06%
- 其循环供应量为 210.32M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AJNA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AJNA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ajna Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ajna Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0028652586。
在过去60天内，Ajna Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015147271。
在过去90天内，Ajna Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001165409248206209。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30天
|$ -0.0028652586
|-47.12%
|60天
|$ -0.0015147271
|-24.91%
|90天
|$ +0.001165409248206209
|+23.72%
Ajna Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.21%
+0.06%
-36.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Ajna protocol facilitates peer-to-pool secured loans without governance and without external price feeds. Current lending and borrowing protocols which utilize smart contracts require active governance (e.g. to set rates and to update contracts) and/or rely on external price feeds (such as oracles like Chainlink). Because the pricing of collateral and parameterization of loans are left to subjective decision making through governance rather than market forces, these protocols carry both solvency and liquidity risk. Governance and maintenance overhead create barriers to entry in the market for lending and borrowing of on-chain assets. Ajna solves these problems with its unique design, which is defined by the following features: Permissionless pool creation: Much like the popular DeFi primitive, the “automated market maker,” AMM, Ajna pools exist in unique pairs: quote token, provided by lenders and collateral token, provided by borrowers. Pools allow lenders to assess borrower demand for their quote token and for borrowers to assess lender demand for loans backed by their collateral. Pools are created permissionlessly, meaning anyone can create a pool to borrow arbitrary fungible tokens using arbitrary fungible or non-fungible tokens as collateral. Therefore, no governance process is needed to whitelist approved tokens. Price specified lending: Ajna replaces external price feeds (oracles) by allowing lenders to input the price at which they’re willing to lend. This price is the amount of quote token (i.e. the token they are lending) they are willing to lend per unit of collateral pledged by the borrower. For example, if a lender deposits at price 100, they are willing to lend 100 units of quote token per one unit of collateral. Ajna pools separate prices into predefined buckets to reduce the complexity of the protocol, prices are therefore hereon referred to as “buckets”. Borrowers are then able to borrow from the aggregated liquidity of these various buckets.
|1 AJNA 兑换 AUD
A$0.009727264
|1 AJNA 兑换 GBP
￡0.004863632
|1 AJNA 兑换 EUR
€0.0058363584
|1 AJNA 兑换 USD
$0.00607954
|1 AJNA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0271755438
|1 AJNA 兑换 TRY
₺0.214607762
|1 AJNA 兑换 JPY
¥0.9534542582
|1 AJNA 兑换 RUB
₽0.6688101954
|1 AJNA 兑换 INR
₹0.5212597596
|1 AJNA 兑换 IDR
Rp98.0570830462
|1 AJNA 兑换 PHP
₱0.3521269568
|1 AJNA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3087798366
|1 AJNA 兑换 BRL
R$0.0385442836
|1 AJNA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0087545376
|1 AJNA 兑换 BDT
৳0.72650503
|1 AJNA 兑换 NGN
₦9.4110063292
|1 AJNA 兑换 UAH
₴0.2557054524
|1 AJNA 兑换 VES
Bs0.31005654
|1 AJNA 兑换 PKR
Rs1.693455867
|1 AJNA 兑换 KZT
₸3.1913329322
|1 AJNA 兑换 THB
฿0.2081026542
|1 AJNA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1998344798
|1 AJNA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005471586
|1 AJNA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0472380258
|1 AJNA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.061403354