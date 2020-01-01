dogwifhat sol（WIF）代币经济学
dogwifhat sol（WIF）信息
Dogwifhat（WIF）是 Solana 链上的迷因币。
dogwifhat sol（WIF）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 dogwifhat sol（WIF）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
dogwifhat sol（WIF）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 WIF 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: SPL token on Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
- Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Public/Private Sale
|No tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred
|Team/Advisors
|No verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous
|Community/Other
|Entire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses
|Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024)
|~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%
- Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Utility
|Purely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights
|Incentives
|No staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF
|Claims/Rights
|No claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights
|Platform Usage
|Tradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges
- No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|No vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule
- No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.
Additional Notes
- Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.
- Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.
- Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.
- Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21%
|Usage/Incentives
|No utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative
|Locking/Unlocking
|No vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch
|Team/Advisor Tokens
|No public info; team is anonymous
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.
dogwifhat sol（WIF）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 dogwifhat sol（WIF）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WIF 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WIF 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 WIF 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 WIF 代币的实时价格吧！
