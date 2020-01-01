Render（RENDER）代币经济学
Render（RENDER）信息
Render（RENDER）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Render（RENDER）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Render（RENDER）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 RENDER 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Render Network’s token, initially launched as RNDR on Ethereum (ERC-20) in 2019, has evolved to support Polygon (MRC-20) and migrated to Solana as SPL RENDER in November 2023. The token economics of Render are designed to facilitate a decentralized, peer-to-peer GPU compute marketplace, incentivizing both supply (GPU providers) and demand (clients).
1. Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Supply:
- RNDR launched with a proposed supply of ~2.15 billion tokens on Ethereum.
- A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million.
- The current max token supply is approximately 644.25 million, reflecting expansions and emissions as per RNP-001.
-
Bridge and Multichain Expansion:
- RNDR can be bridged to Polygon and Solana via lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanisms.
- Swapping RNDR on Ethereum to RENDER on Solana (one-way) locks the origin token on Ethereum and mints the destination token on Solana.
- Only new emissions on Solana are distributed to the Render Network Foundation for network incentives and development.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation (%)
|Initial Supply
|Lockup/Vesting
|Team & Advisors
|~10%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|6-month lock-up
|User Development Fund
|~65%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|Ongoing, managed by team
|Public and Private Sales
|~22%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|Varies
|Other Investors
|Remaining
|Foundation Emissions (Solana)
|50% of emissions/year
|SPL RENDER
|For grants, team, incentives
Notes:
- Actual holdings have changed over time due to burns, bridging, and ongoing emissions.
- Full lists of holders are available for each chain (Ethereum, Polygon, Solana).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Uses:
- Payment for GPU compute rendering and machine learning inference services.
- Staking and governance: RENDER tokenholders can submit and vote on Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs).
- GPU providers receive RNDR/RENDER tokens as payment for fulfilling compute jobs.
-
Incentive Mechanisms:
- Network emission rewards are issued to incentivize node operators, developers, and community contributors.
- Regular burn events are executed to control supply, tied to network usage and bridging activities.
-
Decentralization:
- Community and user incentives constitute a large share of allocations, aligning network growth with decentralized participation.
4. Locking & Unlock Mechanism
Bridging Example:
- Bridging RNDR between Ethereum and Solana (via Wormhole) or Polygon (via Polygon Portal) operates as:
- Tokens locked on origin chain → equivalent amount minted/unlocked on destination chain (see diagram: “Lock on Chain A – Unlock on Chain B”).
Team Allocation:
- Subject to an initial 6-month lockup post token generation.
- Network development fund allocations are subject to dynamic vesting and ongoing management by the Render Network Foundation.
Foundation Emissions on Solana:
- Render Network Foundation receives 50% of the tokens emitted each year on Solana, with intended uses for core team expansion and grant programs.
- Example: ~4.57 million SPL RENDER accrued by Dec. 24, 2024 (year one emissions).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Lock/Vesting
|Unlock Example(s)
|Team & Advisors
|Linear/Cliff
|6-month lockup post-launch
|Unlocked after 6 months
|Foundation (Solana Emissions)
|Emission
|50% per emission year
|~4.57M in 2024, ~2.90M projected for 2025
|Token Swaps (Bridging)
|On-demand (Bridge)
|Lock/mint and burn/unlock
|Locked on Ethereum, minted on Solana
There are no signals of continuous inflation or additional supply increases apart from those outlined in RNPs and bridged emissions.
5. Summary Table
|Element
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply w/ selective emissions & burns; bridging unlocks new tokens on destination chains
|Allocation
|Team/Advisors (~10% w/ 6-mo lockup), Foundation/User Fund (~65%), Public/Private Sales (~22%)
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, node/operator incentives
|Incentives
|Emission rewards to contributors; supply burns; decentralized allocation
|Lock/Unlock
|Team allocation six-month lock, ongoing emissions on Solana, unlock via cross-chain bridges
|Unlock Timing
|Variable: 6 months for team; emissions scheduled per governance
6. Additional Points
- Governance: Tokenholders have direct input in protocol upgrades via RNPs.
- Legal/Utility: RNDR/RENDER confers no claim over the assets or profits of OTOY or the Render Foundation.
- Bridging Constraints: Swap from ERC-20 RNDR to SPL RENDER is one-way (not reversible), reflecting migration toward Solana.
7. References
- More details about emissions, unlocks, and allocations can be found in Render’s official governance forums, GitHub RNPs, and bridging documentation.
This comprehensive structure ensures that Render’s token economics are designed for permissionless utility, robust incentivization, and network sustainability—with clear mechanisms for allocation, locking, unlocking, and continual adaptation via governance.
Render（RENDER）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Render（RENDER）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 RENDER 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
RENDER 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 RENDER 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 RENDER 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。