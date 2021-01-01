Paal AI（PAAL）代币经济学
Paal 是一个人工智能驱动的平台，将人工智能与区块链技术相结合，旨在彻底改变加密货币交易、研究和投资。它提供一系列工具，包括定制的人工智能解决方案、交互式机器人和为加密行业量身定制的高级交易应用程序。
Issuance Mechanism
PAAL AI employs a structured, gradual token issuance mechanism with a clear vesting schedule:
- Token unlocks began gently in early years and accelerated through the mid-course of the vesting period (2021–2026), tapering off with nearly the entire supply released by 2026.
- Total token supply approaches approximately 100 million at full vesting.
- Major allocation categories include Investors, Team & Advisors, Foundation, Ecosystem, Testnets, Vendors & Marketing, and Public Sale.
- The allocation emphasizes early distribution to investors and team members, with subsequent gradual release to broader ecosystem and community categories.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is segmented and unlocked over time to several key stakeholders:
- Investors and Team & Advisors receive significant allocations early on, ensuring alignment and incentivizing core contributors.
- Ecosystem Development is a major focus in the mid-vesting period, supporting project growth and community initiatives.
- Public Sale and Testnets receive comparatively lower allocations, reflecting a bias toward strategic backers and core development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The PAAL AI token integrates directly into the project’s revenue and incentive model:
- Staking and Revenue Sharing: Token holders can participate in various staking pools with different APYs.
- 50% of specific earnings (such as fees and profits) are distributed directly to stakers, particularly those who choose to lock in for longer terms.
- Referral System and Auto-Compounding: These features encourage community-driven user growth and offer compounding benefits to participants.
- Trading Taxes: A defined 1% trading fee is directed in part to stakers, and trading on the PaalX platform also contributes to the staking pool rewards.
- Earnings Sources:
- Paal’s proprietary AI services (licensed to enterprises),
- Advertising and cross-promotion,
- Planned subscription revenues and commission-based models.
- Revenue Distribution: All protocol earnings are funneled to the dedicated 'paalecosystemfund.eth' account for transparent payout and ecosystem development.
Lock-Up Mechanism
- Vesting Structure: Tokens are subject to a pre-set lock-up and vesting arrangement that stretches from initial issuance through at least 2026.
- Staking Lock: Users locking tokens in staking pools are generally required to maintain their position for a set period, with varying APYs depending on the duration and pool.
- Early-stage allocations (for investors/team) are locked up for longer periods before gradual unlocks.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: The vesting and token unlocking occur on a structured timeline:
- Initial gradual releasing from the project’s inception (2021–2022), ramping up through 2026, at which point most of the supply is available.
- Very little, if any, further unlocking occurs after 2026—this ensures that all stakeholder allocations are fully vested within five years, building long-term project stability and signaling a focus on reducing supply shocks post-vesting.
Reference: For further details on the revenue-sharing mechanism, see the PAAL AI Tokenomics Documentation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|PAAL AI Approach
|Issuance
|Gradual, multi-year vesting; ~100M tokens by 2026
|Allocation
|Investors, Team/Advisors, Ecosystem, Testnets, Marketing
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking (with revenue sharing), trading fees, referrals
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for early allocations, mandatory staking lock-ups
|Unlock Timing
|Most supply unlocked by 2026, little/new unlocking after
Analytical Insights
- The gradual and multi-faceted unlock process is specifically designed to avoid sudden inflation of the circulating supply, thereby protecting token value.
- Incentive alignment between investors, core team, and the ecosystem is prioritized through staggered vesting and usage-based rewards.
- The revenue-sharing model, particularly the direct rewards to stakers and active users, ensures continuous engagement and organic growth in the user base.
Limitations & Future Considerations
- Actual unlock periods and staking lock-up parameters may be subject to protocol governance decisions or unforeseen operational changes.
- The efficiency of the incentive mechanism depends on sustained protocol revenue and ecosystem growth.
This comprehensive tokenomics framework underpins PAAL AI’s ambition for sustainable value capture, growth, and transparent community alignment.
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PAAL 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PAAL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PAAL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PAAL 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
