Open CustodyProtocol实时价格 (OPEN)
今天 Open CustodyProtocol (OPEN) 的当前价格为 0.009303 USD，当前市值为 -- USD。 OPEN 兑换USD的价格实时更新。
Open CustodyProtocol的主要市场表现：
- 24小时交易量为$ 165.09K USD
- Open CustodyProtocol在一天内的涨跌幅是 +2.06%
- 它的流通供应量是-- USD。
在获取 MEXC 上从 OPEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OPEN 价格信息的首选平台。
跟踪 Open CustodyProtocol 当天、30、60 和 90 天的价格变化：
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018779
|+2.06%
|30天
|$ -0.003359
|-26.53%
|60天
|$ +0.002251
|+31.92%
|90天
|$ +0.001235
|+15.30%
探索 Open CustodyProtocol 的最新价格详情：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.77%
+2.06%
-6.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OCP introduces an innovative relayer mechanism that seamlessly connects applications to a modular permissionless custody protocol. OCP operates a protocol that acts akin to a mesh network, enabling an end-user to leverage a diverse set of key management protocols. We call this “Keychain Aggregation”. Building a protocol that solves for Keychain Aggregation not only simplifies the way developers can build, abstracting risk and complexity, but it also harmonizes and aggregates the economics associated with having multiple bilateral commercial relationships. With OCP, we have a new custody primitive that embraces (1) modularity, in connecting key management solutions, and (2) decentralisation, in the way users can access key generation and transaction signing services. We are particularly excited to pioneer this, witnessing existing security and custody solutions struggle to adapt to the ongoing proliferation of chains. Additionally, with the impending tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs) - potentially mobilizing over trillions of dollars into the blockchain ecosystem - the demand for versatile and modular solutions is clear and present.
Open CustodyProtocol在MEXC已上线，爲您提供直接在我们平台上购买、持有、转让和质押代币的便利。无论您是经验丰富的投资者还是加密货币世界的新手，MEXC 都提供用户友好的界面和各种工具来有效管理您的 Open CustodyProtocol 投资。有关该代币的更多详细信息，我们邀请您访问我们的数字资产介绍页面。
此外，您还可以：
- 检查 OPEN 质押可用性，了解如何通过持有的资产赚取奖励。
- 在我们的博客上阅读有关 Open CustodyProtocol 的评论和分析报告，以了解最新的市场趋势和专家见解。
我们全面的资源旨在让您的 Open CustodyProtocol 购买体验顺畅且信息丰富，确保您拥有自信投资所需的所有工具和知识。
加密货币价格预测涉及预测或推测加密货币的未来价值。这些预测旨在预测特定加密货币的潜在未来价值，例如Open CustodyProtocol、比特币或以太坊。 OPEN未来的价格是多少？ 2026、2027、2028到2050年价值多少？如需详细预测信息，请查看我们的Open CustodyProtocol价格预测页面。
追踪OPEN的价格轨迹可以为其过去的表现提供有价值的见解，并帮助投资者了解随着时间的推移影响其价值的因素。了解这些历史模式可以为评估OPEN的潜在未来轨迹提供有价值的背景。有关详细的价格历史信息，请查看我们的Open CustodyProtocol价格历史页面。
正在寻找如何购买 Open CustodyProtocol？该过程简单且不麻烦！您可以按照我们的如何购买的分步指南轻松在 MEXC 上购买Open CustodyProtocol。我们为您提供详细的说明和视频教程，演示如何在 MEXC 上注册并使用各种可用的便捷支付选项。
要更深入地了解 Open CustodyProtocol，请考虑探索其他资源，例如白皮书、官方网站和其他发布信息：
数量
1 OPEN = 0.009303 USD