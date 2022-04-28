Ondo（ONDO）代币经济学
Ondo（ONDO）信息
Ondo基金会的使命是透过链上机构级金融产品和服务开创金融普惠性和市场效率的新时代。
Ondo（ONDO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Ondo（ONDO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Ondo（ONDO）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 ONDO 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Launch: All tokens were initially under a “Global Lock-Up” until January 18, 2024, when the lock-up was lifted following a governance proposal.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community Access Sale
|~1.99% of supply; sold via CoinList in May 2022
|90% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), 10% linearly daily over the following year
|Private Sales
|~12.9% of supply; two rounds
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|~52.11% of supply; for future airdrops, contributors, and ecosystem growth
|24% unlocked at TGE, remainder unlocks linearly yearly over 5 years
|Other (Team, Advisors)
|Not fully disclosed, but subject to similar vesting as private sales
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
- Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
- Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders).
- No Staking or Liquidity Mining: As of late 2024, there are no formal staking or liquidity provision mechanisms for ONDO.
Locking Mechanism
- Initial Global Lock-Up: All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
- Vesting Schedules:
- Private sale and team allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff after public launch, followed by 3 years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth tokens have a 24% unlock at TGE, with the remainder vesting linearly over 5 years.
- Community Access Sale tokens had 90% unlocked at TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocking daily over one year.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Unlocking Details
|Community Access Sale
|2024-01-18
|2025-01-17
|90% at TGE, 10% linearly daily over 1 year
|Private Sales
|2025-01-18
|2028-01-18
|1-year cliff post-launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|2024-01-18
|2029-01-18
|24% at TGE, remainder linearly yearly over 5 years
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public launch Jan 2024
|Allocation
|Community Sale, Private Sales, Ecosystem Growth, Team/Advisors
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, points program
|Incentives
|Governance participation, points rewards, future airdrops
|Locking
|Initial global lock-up, vesting for private/team, linear unlock for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|Community: 90% TGE, 10% over 1 year; Private/Team: 1-year cliff + 3-year vest; Ecosystem: 5 years
Additional Notes
- No Capital or Profit Rights: ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities.
- No Confirmed Staking: As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO.
- Governance Platform: Governance is conducted via Tally, with specific delegation and quorum requirements.
This structure is designed to align incentives for long-term participation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance, while ensuring a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
Ondo（ONDO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Ondo（ONDO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ONDO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ONDO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ONDO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ONDO 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 ONDO
想将 Ondo（ONDO）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 ONDO 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
Ondo（ONDO）价格历史
分析 ONDO 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
ONDO 价格预测
想知道 ONDO 的未来走势吗？我们的 ONDO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。