Jupiter（JUP）代币经济学
Jupiter（JUP）信息
Jupiter 是 Solana 上领先的 DeFi dApp，作为 Solana 的主要流动性基础设施，驱动超过 80% 的零售流动性流动，并与 Solana 网路内的大多数协议无缝整合。
Jupiter（JUP）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Jupiter（JUP）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Jupiter（JUP）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 JUP 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange ecosystem on Solana. The maximum supply is 10 billion JUP. The token is designed to facilitate governance, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 JUP were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were split equally between team and community wallets.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|250M JUP used in launch pool, locked for 7 days during initial sale
|Airdrops (4 rounds)
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
- Launch Pool: 250 million JUP (2.5%) allocated to a single-sided USDC-JUP DLMM pool for the initial sale, locked for 7 days.
- Airdrop: The first airdrop targeted users who interacted with Jupiter before November 2023. Future airdrops are planned for "Jupuary" (January).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is intended for voting on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). As of early 2024, full governance functionality was not yet operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP to receive voting power and participate in DAO governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from platform and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: JUP is used in liquidity pools, especially during the launch phase, to bootstrap trading and price discovery.
- Platform Fees: Jupiter itself does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set platform fees on swaps. These fees are collected in the output or input token, depending on swap mode.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Launch Pool: Tokens locked for 7 days during the initial sale.
- Airdrops & Grants: No public vesting or locking schedule disclosed.
Unlocking Time
- Team: Unlocks begin after 1 year, then linear vesting over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: No unlock before 1 year; any unlock requires 6 months' advance notice.
- Launch Pool: Unlocked after 7 days from the start of the sale.
- Community Allocations: No specific unlock schedule disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis
|Allocation
|50% Team/Strategic, 50% Community (Airdrops, Grants, Liquidity)
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity, platform fee integration
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team: 1-year cliff + 2-year vest; Strategic: 1-year lock + 6 months' notice; others N/A
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year; Strategic: after 1 year + notice; Launch pool: after 7 days
Additional Notes
- No protocol fees are charged by Jupiter, but integrators can set their own.
- DAO and governance are evolving, with staking and voting mechanisms being rolled out.
- Transparency: Some allocations (e.g., airdrops, grants) lack detailed public vesting schedules.
For further details, see Jupiter's official documentation and governance portal.
Jupiter（JUP）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Jupiter（JUP）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 JUP 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
JUP 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 JUP 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 JUP 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。