Ethena（ENA）代币经济学
Ethena（ENA）信息
Ethena 是一种基于以太坊的合成美元协议，将为不依赖传统银行系统基础设施的货币提供加密原生解决方案。
Ethena（ENA）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Ethena（ENA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Ethena（ENA）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 ENA 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Ethena (ENA) is the governance and utility token of the Ethena protocol, which issues the synthetic stablecoin USDe. The token economics of ENA are designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, align stakeholders, and ensure long-term protocol sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Minting: ENA tokens were initially minted at launch. The protocol includes a
mintfunction, controlled by a multi-signature wallet, which allows for additional issuance up to 10% of the total token supply, but only once every 365 days. The first mint counted as the initial issuance, so no further minting can occur until at least April 2, 2025.
- Inflation Control: The
MAX_INFLATIONvariable restricts the total number of tokens that can be minted, and the
MINT_WAIT_PERIODenforces a minimum interval between mints.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Start
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Binance Launchpool
|2.00%
|2024-04-02
|Distributed at launch
|Investors
|25.00%
|2025-03-06
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Core Contributors
|30.00%
|2025-03-06
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Foundation
|15.00%
|2025-03-06
|3-year linear monthly vesting (unlock dates not fully disclosed)
|Ecosystem (incl. Airdrop)
|28.00%
|2024-03-06
|10% airdropped in first/second season, remainder for ongoing ecosystem initiatives
Key Unlock Events:
- Airdrop: 10% of the ecosystem allocation was distributed as airdrops in the first and second reward seasons (March 2024).
- Ecosystem Development: Ongoing, with a portion held by a DAO-controlled multisig for future campaigns and partnerships.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: ENA holders will be able to vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, Reserve Fund sizing, and yield distribution.
- Staking and Locking: Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token that earns rewards (initially from unclaimed airdrop ENA). sENA is composable in DeFi and is intended to reward long-term aligned users.
- Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers and future Ethena Network applications.
- Liquidity Incentives: USDe and ENA holders are incentivized to provide liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap through campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
- Points Campaigns: Users earn points (shards, sats) for holding, staking, locking, and providing liquidity, which can be converted into ENA or other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
|Activity
|TVL ($M)
|Shard Boost (per $/day)
|New Shards Distributed (M)
|Locking LP Tokens
|125
|20
|2,500
|Hold Pendle USDe YT or SY in Pool
|59
|10
|590
|Lock USDe
|160
|10
|1,597
|Buy and Hold USDe
|104
|5
|519
|Stake and Hold sUSDe
|195
|1
|195
|Invite Bonus
|~10%
|~10%
|54
|Total
|~580
|-
|5,455
Locking Mechanism
- ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and grants access to additional rewards.
- USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted rewards in points campaigns.
- Unstaking/Unlocking: sUSDe and USDe lockers can initiate an unlock process, which takes 7 days before withdrawal is possible. There are no minimum/maximum staking amounts.
Unlocking Time and Vesting
|Recipient
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Type
|Amount per Period
|Periods
|Description/Notes
|Airdrop
|2024-03-06
|Instant
|450,000,000
|1
|10% of ecosystem allocation as first/second season rewards
|Ecosystem Dev.
|2024-07-05
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|Ongoing ecosystem initiatives
|Core Contributors
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1,125,000,000
|1
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Ecosystem Dev.
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|3,550,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
|Foundation
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|2,250,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting (unlock dates not fully disclosed)
|Investors
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|937,500,000
|1
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Core Contributors
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|3,375,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
|Investors
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|2,812,500,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
- Cliff and Vesting: Both core contributors and investors are subject to a 1-year cliff (no tokens unlocked before 1 year), after which 25% unlocks instantly, and the remaining 75% vests linearly over 3 years.
Additional Notes
- Multi-Sig Control: Key protocol functions, including minting and fund management, are controlled by multi-signature wallets with varying signatory requirements for security.
- No Native Staking for Security: Staking is not used to secure the network, but rather to align incentives and distribute rewards.
- Governance Rollout: DAO governance is planned for Q2 2024 and beyond, with ENA holders gaining increasing influence over protocol decisions.
Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial mint, up to 10% inflation per year (not before April 2025), multi-sig controlled
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking (sENA), restaking, liquidity incentives, campaign rewards
|Incentives
|Points campaigns (shards, sats), airdrops, sENA rewards
|Locking
|ENA → sENA (liquid, composable), USDe/sUSDe locking for boosted rewards
|Unlocking
|1-year cliff for team/investors, 3-year linear vesting, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/USDe
For further details, see the Ethena documentation and governance forum.
Ethena（ENA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Ethena（ENA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ENA 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ENA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ENA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ENA 代币的实时价格吧！
