BERA（BERA）代币经济学

BERA（BERA）代币经济学

深入了解 BERA（BERA），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

BERA（BERA）信息

Berachain 是一个基于模块化 EVM 共识客户端框架 BeaconKit 构建的高性能 Layer 1 区块链，其采用流动性证明（Proof-of-Liquidity，PoL）共识机制，具有与以太坊虚拟机（EVM）完全兼容的特性。

币种官网：
https://berachain.com/
币种白皮书：
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA（BERA）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 BERA（BERA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 287.74M
$ 287.74M$ 287.74M
总供应量：
--
----
流通量：
$ 120.75M
$ 120.75M$ 120.75M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
--
----
最高价：
$ 20
$ 20$ 20
最低价：
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
当前价格：
$ 2.383
$ 2.383$ 2.383

BERA（BERA）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 BERA 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.

1. Token System Overview

TokenSymbolTypeRole
BerachainBERAGasNative asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
Berachain Governance TokenBGTGovernance/InflationNon-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
HoneyHONEYStablecoinUsed in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)

2. Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
    • Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
    • Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
    • Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
  • BERA (Gas Token)
    • Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
    • Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
  • HONEY (Stablecoin)
    • Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
    • Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.

3. Allocation Mechanism

Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)

DateRecipientAmount BERANotes
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis/community
2025-02-06Ecosystem & R&D47,500,000Foundation/Dev Funds
2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22Airdrop (daily tranches)729,836/day (over 50+ days)Progressive community unlocking
  • Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
  • Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
  • Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.

4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Governance (BGT):
    • Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
    • BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
    • Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
  • Transaction Fees (BERA):
    • BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
  • DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
    • Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
  • Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
  • Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.

5. Locking Mechanism

  • BGT (Non-transferable):
    • Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
    • Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
    • Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
  • Airdropped Tokens:
    • Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.

Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)

Date RangeRecipientDaily Unlock (BERA)Mechanism
2025-03-06~04-22Airdrop729,836Gradual unlock
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis unlock
2025-02-06Ecosystem/R&D47,500,000Immediate unlock

6. Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Distribution:
    • Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
    • This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
  • Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
    • Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.

7. Design Implications & Risks

  • Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
  • Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
  • Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)

AspectsBERA (Gas Token)BGT (Governance Token)HONEY (Stablecoin)
IssuanceMinted by burning BGTEarned via emissions for liquidity, validator participationMinted by swapping USDC
AllocationAirdrops, ecosystem, burn-mintDirect emission to liquidity providersProtocol-specific allocation
Usage/IncentiveGas/fees; all txsGovernance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribesDeFi collateral, trades
Locking MechanismN/ANon-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERAN/A
Unlocking TimeStaggered airdrop, rolling unlocksReal-time with liquidity provisionImmediate (upon swap)

Conclusions & Recommendations

Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:

  • Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
  • Ecosystem grant/development outflows
  • Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.

For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.

BERA（BERA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 BERA（BERA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 BERA 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

BERA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 BERA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BERA 代币的实时价格吧！

如何购买 BERA

想将 BERA（BERA）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 BERA 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。

BERA（BERA）价格历史

分析 BERA 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。

BERA 价格预测

想知道 BERA 的未来走势吗？我们的 BERA 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

为什么选择 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。

支持现货与合约，超过 4,000 个交易对
上币速度领先业内其他中心化交易所
行业 #1 的流动性
超低手续费，配备 24/7 客服支持
用户资金拥有 100%+ 储备金透明度
超低门槛：1 USDT 即可购买加密货币
mc_how_why_title
立刻尝试用 1 USDT 购买加密货币，轻松入门无负担！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。