深入了解 APT 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Aptos (APT) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) smart contract platform with a sophisticated token economic model designed to incentivize network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT. As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT.

: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT. As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT. Ongoing Issuance: New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, providing ongoing inflationary incentives for network participation.

Allocation Mechanism

The APT token supply is distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:

Allocation Category Total Allocated Amount Vesting Start Date Vesting End Date Ecosystem Fund 510,217,360 APT 2022-10-12 2032-10-12 Core Contributors & Founders 190,000,000 APT 2023-10-12 2026-09-12 Aptos Foundation 165,000,000 APT 2022-10-12 2032-10-12 Private Investors 134,782,640 APT 2023-10-12 2026-09-12

Key Details:

Ecosystem Fund : The largest allocation, managed by the Aptos Foundation, supports ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives.

: The largest allocation, managed by the Aptos Foundation, supports ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives. Core Contributors & Founders : Subject to a 12-month lockup, followed by a structured monthly vesting schedule over 48 months.

: Subject to a 12-month lockup, followed by a structured monthly vesting schedule over 48 months. Aptos Foundation : A portion unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over 10 years.

: A portion unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over 10 years. Private Investors: Also subject to a 12-month lockup, then monthly vesting over 48 months.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Transaction Fees : APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions and smart contract execution on the Aptos network.

: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions and smart contract execution on the Aptos network. Staking : Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.

: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations. Governance : APT holders can participate in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.

: APT holders can participate in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes. Ecosystem Incentives: APT is distributed to support ecosystem growth, including grants, airdrops (over 20 million APT airdropped to date), and liquidity mining.

Locking Mechanism

Validator Staking Lock : When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests are subject to this period, and lockups renew automatically.

: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests are subject to this period, and lockups renew automatically. Vesting Schedules: Core contributors, foundation, and private investors are subject to strict lockups and vesting schedules, preventing immediate liquidity and aligning long-term interests.

Unlocking Time

APT tokens unlock according to a detailed schedule, with major unlocks occurring monthly. The following table illustrates upcoming unlocks (as of July 2025):

Unlock Date Unlocked Amount (APT) % of Circulating Supply 2025-08-12 11,309,783 1.75% 2025-09-12 11,309,783 1.75% ... ... ... 2026-10-12 4,543,478 0.7% ... ... ... 2032-10-12 4,543,478 0.7%

Unlocking Pattern : Larger monthly unlocks occur through September 2026, then decrease in size but continue steadily through October 2032.

: Larger monthly unlocks occur through September 2026, then decrease in size but continue steadily through October 2032. Market Impact: Major unlocks, especially for team and investor allocations, can create significant supply increases and potential market volatility.

Summary Table: Aptos Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance Inflationary, via staking rewards Allocation Ecosystem (51%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Private Investors (13.5%) Usage Gas fees, staking, governance, ecosystem incentives Incentives Staking rewards, governance participation, ecosystem grants Locking 12-month lockups for team/investors, 30-day validator stake lock, 10-year vesting for Foundation/Ecosystem Unlocking Monthly, with major unlocks through 2026, then steady until 2032

Key Insights and Implications

Long-Term Alignment : The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to align stakeholders with the network’s long-term success.

: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to align stakeholders with the network’s long-term success. Ecosystem Focus : Over half of the supply is dedicated to ecosystem growth, supporting sustainable development and adoption.

: Over half of the supply is dedicated to ecosystem growth, supporting sustainable development and adoption. Staking-Centric Incentives : Inflationary rewards and governance rights incentivize active participation and network security.

: Inflationary rewards and governance rights incentivize active participation and network security. Potential Volatility: Large unlock events, especially for team and investor allocations, may introduce supply shocks and price volatility.

Aptos’ tokenomics reflect a careful balance between incentivizing early contributors, supporting ecosystem growth, and ensuring long-term network health through structured unlocks and robust staking mechanisms.