Aptos（APT）代币经济学
Aptos（APT）信息
Aptos是一个以安全和用户体验为前提的Layer 1区块链，使开发者能够建立可扩展的，并可面向未来的应用程序。
Aptos（APT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Aptos（APT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Aptos（APT）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 APT 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Aptos (APT) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) smart contract platform with a sophisticated token economic model designed to incentivize network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT. As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT.
- Ongoing Issuance: New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, providing ongoing inflationary incentives for network participation.
Allocation Mechanism
The APT token supply is distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Total Allocated Amount
|Vesting Start Date
|Vesting End Date
|Ecosystem Fund
|510,217,360 APT
|2022-10-12
|2032-10-12
|Core Contributors & Founders
|190,000,000 APT
|2023-10-12
|2026-09-12
|Aptos Foundation
|165,000,000 APT
|2022-10-12
|2032-10-12
|Private Investors
|134,782,640 APT
|2023-10-12
|2026-09-12
Key Details:
- Ecosystem Fund: The largest allocation, managed by the Aptos Foundation, supports ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives.
- Core Contributors & Founders: Subject to a 12-month lockup, followed by a structured monthly vesting schedule over 48 months.
- Aptos Foundation: A portion unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over 10 years.
- Private Investors: Also subject to a 12-month lockup, then monthly vesting over 48 months.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions and smart contract execution on the Aptos network.
- Staking: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.
- Governance: APT holders can participate in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: APT is distributed to support ecosystem growth, including grants, airdrops (over 20 million APT airdropped to date), and liquidity mining.
Locking Mechanism
- Validator Staking Lock: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests are subject to this period, and lockups renew automatically.
- Vesting Schedules: Core contributors, foundation, and private investors are subject to strict lockups and vesting schedules, preventing immediate liquidity and aligning long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
APT tokens unlock according to a detailed schedule, with major unlocks occurring monthly. The following table illustrates upcoming unlocks (as of July 2025):
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (APT)
|% of Circulating Supply
|2025-08-12
|11,309,783
|1.75%
|2025-09-12
|11,309,783
|1.75%
|...
|...
|...
|2026-10-12
|4,543,478
|0.7%
|...
|...
|...
|2032-10-12
|4,543,478
|0.7%
- Unlocking Pattern: Larger monthly unlocks occur through September 2026, then decrease in size but continue steadily through October 2032.
- Market Impact: Major unlocks, especially for team and investor allocations, can create significant supply increases and potential market volatility.
Summary Table: Aptos Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, via staking rewards
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (51%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Private Investors (13.5%)
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|12-month lockups for team/investors, 30-day validator stake lock, 10-year vesting for Foundation/Ecosystem
|Unlocking
|Monthly, with major unlocks through 2026, then steady until 2032
Key Insights and Implications
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to align stakeholders with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Focus: Over half of the supply is dedicated to ecosystem growth, supporting sustainable development and adoption.
- Staking-Centric Incentives: Inflationary rewards and governance rights incentivize active participation and network security.
- Potential Volatility: Large unlock events, especially for team and investor allocations, may introduce supply shocks and price volatility.
Aptos’ tokenomics reflect a careful balance between incentivizing early contributors, supporting ecosystem growth, and ensuring long-term network health through structured unlocks and robust staking mechanisms.
Aptos（APT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Aptos（APT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 APT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
APT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 APT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 APT 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 APT
想将 Aptos（APT）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 APT 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
Aptos（APT）价格历史
分析 APT 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
APT 价格预测
想知道 APT 的未来走势吗？我们的 APT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。