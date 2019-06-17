Algorand（ALGO）代币经济学

Algorand（ALGO）信息

Algorand 是由麻省理工學院（MIT）教授、哥德爾獎（Gödel Prize）得主、圖靈獎（Turing Award）得主 Silvio Micali 領導開發的一個區塊鏈專案 。該專案成功募集到了一筆 400 萬美元的種子輪融資，投資方包括知名風投 Pillar 和 Union Square Ventures。 Algorand 沒有引入激勵機制或發行數字加密貨幣，專案本身具有廣闊的市場空間，它通過 BA*的共識機制和密碼抽籤等技術創新，提高區塊鏈的效率，拓展了區塊鏈的應用前景，在矽谷享有極高的聲譽。

币种官网：
http://algorand.foundation
币种白皮书：
https://developer.algorand.org/
区块查询：
https://allo.info/

Algorand（ALGO）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Algorand（ALGO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 2.54B
$ 2.54B
总供应量：
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
流通量：
$ 8.68B
$ 8.68B
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 2.93B
$ 2.93B
最高价：
$ 3.8
$ 3.8
最低价：
$ 0.08761089660746404
$ 0.08761089660746404
当前价格：
$ 0.2929
$ 0.2929

Algorand（ALGO）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 ALGO 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
  • Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Current Allocations:

CategoryInitial Allocated ALGO% of Max SupplyLocking/Vesting (Summary)
Algorand, Inc.2,000,000,00020%Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
Algorand Foundation500,000,0005%Controlled by Foundation
Community Incentives6,200,000,000*62%Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
Participation Rewards**2,500,000,000*25%Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
Relay Nodes2,500,000,000*25%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Contingent Incentives1,200,000,000*12%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Ecosystem Support1,250,000,00012.5%10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020

*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.

Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Utility

  • Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
  • Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
  • Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.

Incentive Models

  • Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
  • Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Governance Commitment

  • “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.

Unlock/Vesting Schedules

  • Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
  • Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).

Recent and Historical Unlock Data

DateAllocationRecipient GroupALGO Unlocked
2025-05-29Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-05-30Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-06-05Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
  • Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.

Unlocking Patterns

  • Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
  • Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.

5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock

CategoryAllocation %Locking MechanismUnlocking Time
Foundation/Inc.25%Company-controlledVaries, no programmatic vest
Community Incentives~62%Distributed via rewardsOver 10 years
Participation Rewards~25%Locked for governanceCycle-based (3mo)
Ecosystem & Grant12.5%Linear 10-year unlock10% per year
Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.37%**Programmatic vestingSpecified in EIPs

Notes:

  • Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
  • Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.

Conclusion

Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.

For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.

Algorand（ALGO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Algorand（ALGO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 ALGO 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

ALGO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 ALGO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ALGO 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。