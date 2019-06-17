Algorand（ALGO）代币经济学
Algorand（ALGO）信息
Algorand 是由麻省理工學院（MIT）教授、哥德爾獎（Gödel Prize）得主、圖靈獎（Turing Award）得主 Silvio Micali 領導開發的一個區塊鏈專案 。該專案成功募集到了一筆 400 萬美元的種子輪融資，投資方包括知名風投 Pillar 和 Union Square Ventures。 Algorand 沒有引入激勵機制或發行數字加密貨幣，專案本身具有廣闊的市場空間，它通過 BA*的共識機制和密碼抽籤等技術創新，提高區塊鏈的效率，拓展了區塊鏈的應用前景，在矽谷享有極高的聲譽。
Algorand（ALGO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Algorand（ALGO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Algorand（ALGO）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 ALGO 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
- Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Current Allocations:
|Category
|Initial Allocated ALGO
|% of Max Supply
|Locking/Vesting (Summary)
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Controlled by Foundation
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000*
|62%
|Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
|Participation Rewards**
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000*
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020
*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.
Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
- Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
- Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.
Incentive Models
- Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
- Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Governance Commitment
- “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.
Unlock/Vesting Schedules
- Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
- Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).
Recent and Historical Unlock Data
|Date
|Allocation
|Recipient Group
|ALGO Unlocked
|2025-05-29
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|2025-05-30
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|…
|…
|…
|…
|2025-06-05
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
- Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.
Unlocking Patterns
- Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
- Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.
5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock
|Category
|Allocation %
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time
|Foundation/Inc.
|25%
|Company-controlled
|Varies, no programmatic vest
|Community Incentives
|~62%
|Distributed via rewards
|Over 10 years
|Participation Rewards
|~25%
|Locked for governance
|Cycle-based (3mo)
|Ecosystem & Grant
|12.5%
|Linear 10-year unlock
|10% per year
|Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.
|37%**
|Programmatic vesting
|Specified in EIPs
Notes:
- Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
- Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.
Conclusion
Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.
For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.
Algorand（ALGO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Algorand（ALGO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ALGO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ALGO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ALGO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ALGO 代币的实时价格吧！
