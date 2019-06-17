深入了解 ALGO 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

1. Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.

Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.

The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds. Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Current Allocations:

Category Initial Allocated ALGO % of Max Supply Locking/Vesting (Summary) Algorand, Inc. 2,000,000,000 20% Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below) Algorand Foundation 500,000,000 5% Controlled by Foundation Community Incentives 6,200,000,000* 62% Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc. Participation Rewards** 2,500,000,000* 25% Unlocked over ~10 years for governance Relay Nodes 2,500,000,000* 25% Vesting per EIP-11252019AF Contingent Incentives 1,200,000,000* 12% Vesting per EIP-11252019AF Ecosystem Support 1,250,000,000 12.5% 10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020

*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.

**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.

Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Utility

Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).

ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO). Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.

ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance. Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.

Incentive Models

Rewards are not inflationary ; all incentives come from reserved allocations.

; all incentives come from reserved allocations. Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Governance Commitment

“Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.

Unlock/Vesting Schedules

Community/Governance rewards : Vest over ~10 years since 2020.

: Vest over ~10 years since 2020. Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).

Recent and Historical Unlock Data

Date Allocation Recipient Group ALGO Unlocked 2025-05-29 Participation Rewards Community/Incentives ~527,400 2025-05-30 Participation Rewards Community/Incentives ~527,400 … … … … 2025-06-05 Participation Rewards Community/Incentives ~527,400

Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.

Unlocking Patterns

Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.

Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled. Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.

5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock

Category Allocation % Locking Mechanism Unlocking Time Foundation/Inc. 25% Company-controlled Varies, no programmatic vest Community Incentives ~62% Distributed via rewards Over 10 years Participation Rewards ~25% Locked for governance Cycle-based (3mo) Ecosystem & Grant 12.5% Linear 10-year unlock 10% per year Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc. 37%** Programmatic vesting Specified in EIPs

Notes:

Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.

Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.

Conclusion

Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.

For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.