8chan（8CHAN）代币经济学
8chan（8CHAN）信息
Join the $8CHAN Movement $8CHAN promotes community engagement and free speech. Explore our community, discover the coin, and have fun!
At $8CHAN, our mission is to bring people together with memes and have fun. Over the years we have left our mark on culture with countless memes, and now we are showcasing the beauty of our creativity through this coin. Tag $8CHAN with your favorite memes to keep the spirit alive!
Market Cap Milestones As the $8CHAN community grows and the market cap increases, we have significant goals planned to celebrate our shared journey:
$10 Million Market Cap At this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce the 8CHAN brand name and branding across the internet. We will rebrand the currently existing 8kun site as 8CHAN and move towards reintegrating it into web culture.
$100 Million Market Cap Upon reaching the $100 million milestone, we will push the boundaries of meme culture by undergoing development of a decentralized message board system designed to withstand political censorship and network attacks. We will call this decentralized message board sytem Project Odin.
$500 Million Market Cap This is our biggest leap yet. After reaching $500 million market cap, we will reveal the tell-all of a mysterious figure whose influence has been felt by many but never fully understood. Join us in striving toward this major threshold!
$8CHAN Disclaimer & Community Statement $8CHAN coins are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the culture and community behind the symbol "$8CHAN" and its associated artwork. They are not intended to be, nor should they be interpreted as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind.
$8CHAN is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions. Users acknowledge that digital assets carry inherent risks, high volatility, and the potential for total loss. Any price data displayed on this site is sourced from DEXScreener and may be delayed or inaccurate. Always verify market prices through multiple sources before trading. Nothing on this site constitutes financial, legal, or investment advice. See Terms & Conditions for full details.
$8CHAN is a community-driven meme coin that embraces free speech and internet culture. Trading involves high risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and never spend more than you can afford to lose.
8chan（8CHAN）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 8chan（8CHAN）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
8chan（8CHAN）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 8chan（8CHAN）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 8CHAN 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
8CHAN 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 8CHAN 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 8CHAN 代币的实时价格吧！
8CHAN 价格预测
想知道 8CHAN 的未来走势吗？我们的 8CHAN 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。