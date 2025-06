Thông tin Waterfall (WATER)

Waterfall is a highly scalable and highly decentralised BlockDAG EVM-compatible Layer 1 protocol. Waterfall was built based on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. It provides a high-performance ecosystem for developing decentralised applications (DApps).Waterfall challenges the trilemma of scalability, decentralisation and security by dramatically increasing scalability, rivalling and exceeding the scalability of conventional centralised platforms like VISA.