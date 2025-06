Thông tin The DUB Token (DUB)

The DUB Token is a community-centric project that aims to move from MemeFI to Blue Chip. The project focuses on acquiring liquidity pools for farming in order to consistently provide ROI to DUB token holders by providing buy pressure over time. Ultimately, the goal is to become a "index fund" of reputable crypto projects that are primarily built on Base chain to start, eventually aiming to acquire positions cross-chain.