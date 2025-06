Thông tin Tamatest (TAMATEST)

On the eve of the highly anticipated Tama.meme launch, a test on Ronin Mainnet was performed, launching a test token on Ronin mainnet called TAMATEST. It was airdropped to all Moki NFT holders. No utility, no intentions, just a test. Despite numerous attempts from the devs telling us "DO NOT BUY" and "it's worthless", TAMATEST became Ronin Network's first memecoin. The Ronin community took over and cemented TAMATEST into Ronin history.

Website chính thức: https://www.tamatest.com/