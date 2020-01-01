Tokenomics của Sync Network (SYNC)
Thông tin Sync Network (SYNC)
Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC).
SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cyptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds).
Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market.
SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy.
-- The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors.
Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole. They are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC.
Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest.
Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depends on three factors.
- Total supply of sync in the market.
- Duration of bond
- Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token
Please see the full whitepaper and website https://www.syncbond.com for more information.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Sync Network (SYNC)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Sync Network (SYNC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Sync Network (SYNC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Sync Network (SYNC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token SYNC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token SYNC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của SYNC, hãy khám phá giá token SYNC theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá SYNC
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của SYNC? Trang dự đoán giá SYNC của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.