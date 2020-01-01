Tokenomics của SelfKey (KEY)
Thông tin SelfKey (KEY)
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based.
One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey.
On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá SelfKey (KEY)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá SelfKey (KEY), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của SelfKey (KEY): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của SelfKey (KEY) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token KEY tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token KEY có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của KEY, hãy khám phá giá token KEY theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.