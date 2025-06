Thông tin Roscoe (CATGUY)

Roscoe, the Cat Guy is a muscular, anthropomorphic feline with a deep love for the gym and an unyielding commitment to self-improvement. Born in the bustling city of Felinopolis, Roscoe grew up as a scrappy alley cat with a knack for survival. His life changed when he stumbled into a 24-hour gym one stormy night, seeking shelter. Entranced by the sights and sounds of clanging weights, he discovered a passion for fitness that would define him.

Website chính thức: https://www.roscoethecatguy.xyz/