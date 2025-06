Thông tin Rainbow Token (RBW)

Rainbow Token (RBW) is the token for the Crypto Unicorns game back when the game resided on Polygon. With the token migration from Polygon to XAI on May 2024, this token is to be sunset in favor of a new token, Crypto Unicorns ($CU) on Arbitrum and XAI.

Website chính thức: https://www.cryptounicorns.fun/