Thông tin Pico ($PICO)

Pico is one of the flagship IPs of Abstract Chain—a mischievous, emotionally resonant penguin shaping a new cultural narrative. With a distinct visual identity, 100M+ views across social platforms, and a strong content pipeline (animation, lore, more), Pico is built to scale across media, community, and on-chain integrations within the Abstract ecosystem. Pico escaped, and now he's taking over the chain.

Website chính thức: https://www.pico.meme/