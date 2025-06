Thông tin NXUSD (NXUSD)

Nereus is a decentralised, non-custodial liquidity market protocol in which users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers can borrow in an over-collateralised (perpetually) or undercollateralised (one-block liquidity) fashion. Nereus is optimised to provide dynamic and fixed interest rates with lower collateral requirements, with a focus on use cases beyond trading and price speculation. NXUSD is algo stablecoin issued by Nereus Finance.

Website chính thức: https://nereus.finance/