Thông tin Neuralis AI (NEURAI)

Neuralis AI is an AI Agent Builder and Marketplace. Users can create, customize, share and monetize Agents and Agent Teams in an easy-to-use no-code environment. Being blockchain-enabled, holders of our native $NEURAI token get discounts, revenue share and access to beta functionalities first. Eventually, we aim to build the leading and one-stop-shop for AI agents, including complete AI Agent Teams and a marketplace for users to monetize their creations.

Key Functionalities

Advanced Customization: Train Your AI Agents

Agent Marketplace: Browse, Collect, Share & Monetize Agents

AI Agent Teams: Create Specialized Departments w/ Agents