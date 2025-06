Thông tin MonkeyAI (MONKEYAI)

MonkeyAI Terminal is an innovative platform where users can interact with an AI-powered virtual ape. The project combines cutting-edge conversational AI technology with blockchain integration to offer an engaging and personalized user experience. The MonkeyAI Terminal allows users to have dynamic conversations, receive insights, and access information in a fun and interactive way. Its utility extends to education, entertainment, and crypto community engagement, creating a unique environment for users to explore AI in a playful yet practical setting.

Website chính thức: https://monkeyterminal.ai/