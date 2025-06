Thông tin MAN (3D)

3D MAN, once a Solana-based meme token languishing with a $2,000 market cap, has been revitalized by two dedicated admins who overhauled its social media presence and launched a dynamic website. With ambitions to ignite a 3D meme revolution, 3D MAN aims to pioneer the first 3D token launchpad on Solana, utilizing $MAN and SOL as trading pairs for new 3D-based tokens to drive demand and enhance $MAN’s value. Though currently lacking direct utility, the project thrives on a passionate community of traders united in crafting a groundbreaking crypto meta from scratch. The team’s transparency, with doxxed members, and plans for AI-enhanced 3D graphics and videos further fuel its momentum, positioning 3D MAN as a bold contender in the meme coin space.

Website chính thức: https://3dmansol.com