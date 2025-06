Thông tin Lumos (LUMOS)

Lumos is a blockchain initiative on the Fantom network, designed as a memecoin to promote unity and enlightenment. Lumos launched with a unique Burn-to-Mint mechanism on WigoSwap, where users burn WIGO tokens to mint LUMOS tokens and stake them to earn rewards. With strict supply control and high security standards, Lumos integrates deeply into the Fantom ecosystem, offering high-yield farming pools and continuous engagement through innovative features and partnerships.

Website chính thức: https://lumoscoin.com/