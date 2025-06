Thông tin Longevity AI (LONGAI)

Decentralized Longevity Research AI Agent

Purpose: A DeSci (Decentralized Science) AI agent to improve Bryan Johnson's Blueprint Protocol by reading every single research paper published in bioRxiv & medRxiv. Community-driven longevity research.

Utility: None, its an AI memecoin.

Notes:

Fair launched on Pump.fun.

5000 holders at the time or writing.

The founder's (me) identity is shared publicly (doxxed)

Website chính thức: https://longevities.fun