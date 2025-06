Thông tin ktoshi (KTOSHI)

Ktoshi is a community-driven meme token inspired by The pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto & the Kadena blockchain. Launched in Aug 2024, the project aims to embrace the lighthearted Camaraderie and humorous side of cryptocurrency by creating a token centered around internet culture and community engagement. Rather than focusing on complex use cases or utility, ktoshi is built around the idea of shared fun and cultural relevance.

Website chính thức: https://ktoshi.com/