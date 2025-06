Thông tin Kill Zero (K0)

Kill Zero is a meme token dedicated to the mission of eliminating zeros. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain and was created by a developer who is fed up with rug pulls, pump and dump schemes, and honeypots. The intention is to create a level playing field for all investors. Kill Zero is minted in a fair manner, and the founder, an experienced BSC developer, has a proven track record with projects that have reached more than 2000x returns. You can check their history on their Twitter account.

Website chính thức: https://kill0.app