Thông tin Keanu (KNU)

Keanu ($KNU) is a meme token inspired by the cultural phenomenon of Keanu Reeves, embodying themes of kindness and viral meme culture. The project focuses on creating a strong community-driven ecosystem while leveraging viral narratives and innovative strategies. With a set of five core 'commandments,' Keanu aims to cultivate a cult-like following, leveraging Keanu Reeves' nice-guy image to promote a wholesome movement for change in an often overly competitive market.

Website chính thức: https://keanu.xyz/