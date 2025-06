Thông tin Black Devil (ANGLERFISH)

An anglerfish was spotted surfacing in Tenerife this week. This was reportedly the first time the six-inch deep-sea dweller had been observed so close to the surface. Unfortunately, the tiny "sea devil" didn't survive its ascent, but its brief appearance still left scientists in awe. A Community formed and made a tribute token. Different people with different skills have come together to make it what it is now.

Website chính thức: https://anglerfishsol.com/