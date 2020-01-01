Tokenomics của dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Thông tin dogwifhat sol (WIF)
dogwifat(WIFE) là một meme coin trên chuỗi Solana.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá dogwifhat sol (WIF), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token WIF. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain in late 2023. Since its emergence, it has rapidly ascended to become the leading memecoin within the Solana ecosystem. However, its tokenomics diverge significantly from typical utility tokens, particularly in areas like utility, team transparency, and structure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance:
The entire total supply of WIF was minted at genesis. There is no ongoing emission, mining, or staking that increases the supply after the initial mint.
- Fixed Supply:
Circulating supply has remained entirely static through May 2025—just under 1 billion tokens (998.9M), as observable in on-chain data. No further supply expansion is scheduled or permitted by the underlying token contract.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation or Vesting:
Available research, on-chain analytics, and the project’s own (limited) communications indicate there was no meaningful allocation schedule for insiders, developers, or early community. The tokens were minted and distributed via liquidity pool seeding on Solana-based decentralized exchanges, such as Raydium.
- Airdrops & Fair Launch:
There is no evidence of private allocations, structured airdrops, or VC rounds (as seen in many other tokens). The launch was executed as a so-called “fair launch,” meaning that all tokens were available in the open market from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Speculative Asset:
WIF currently has no explicit utility beyond being a speculative, tradeable token. Unlike many tokens, there is no governance, revenue-share, access to exclusive features, or staking utility for holders.
- Community Engagement:
Its primary “usage” is as a vehicle for meme propagation, trading on DEXs and CEXs, and social media culture. Popularity relies heavily on viral momentum and community memes—unique compared to utility-grade tokens.
- Integration Potential:
While some DeFi integrations have occurred (e.g., new dApps adding WIF for payments or liquidity pools), this remains marginal and not a formal part of WIF’s token design or roadmap.
Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- No Lock-ups or Unlock Schedules:
Unlike more formal token launches, there are no vesting contracts, timed unlocks, or ongoing drip mechanisms for WIF. On-chain supply data demonstrates that supply was fully liquid and tradeable from the outset, with no material change over time.
- No Team or Insider Lockups:
With the team being anonymous and no disclosed allocations to founders or advisors, there is no evidence of any locked balances for project contributors.
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency:
The project is notable for a lack of detailed disclosures regarding development team, roadmap, or official documentation. There is no whitepaper or publically available technical breakdown.
- No Structured Governance:
No DAO, voting, or formal governance mechanisms for WIF holders currently exist. Decisions (if any) seem to be made informally and with minimal transparency.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Entire supply (~1B) minted at genesis, no inflation
|Allocation
|No structured allocations, fair launch, no VC/insider allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative, meme-based, no protocol-level utility
|Lock-up/Unlocking
|No lockups, fully liquid supply from inception
|Team/Founders
|Anonymous, no known allocations or vesting
|Governance
|None (no DAO or voting rights for WIF holders)
Conclusion
Dogwifhat embodies the modern Solana memecoin ethos: viral community energy, total supply deployed at launch, and zero structural encumbrances for insiders or backers. While this means no structured vesting, usage, or incentive mechanisms exist, it also means the market operates free of the overhang typical in VC-funded or utility-token ecosystems. Holders should be aware that WIF’s value is almost entirely driven by meme culture and trading sentiment, not by fundamental value or protocol usage.
If deeper technical specifics or contract details are released, or if utility is added in the future, the analysis may evolve. As of now, WIF stands as a pure meme asset with fixed, fully liquid supply and no formal economic mechanisms beyond what emerges from market demand and community engagement.
Tokenomics của dogwifhat sol (WIF): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của dogwifhat sol (WIF) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token WIF tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token WIF có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của WIF, hãy khám phá giá token WIF theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua WIF
Lịch sử giá dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Phân tích lịch sử giá WIF giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá WIF
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của WIF? Trang dự đoán giá WIF của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
